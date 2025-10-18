Two arrested for aiding main suspect in murder of ‘Ganemulla Sanjeewa’

Posted by Editor on October 18, 2025 - 9:00 am

A woman and a man have been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the main suspect, Ishara Sewwandi, in the murder of underworld figure Ganemulla Sanjeewa.

According to police, the 52-year-old woman was arrested on October 16, 2025, while the 31-year-old man was apprehended on October 17, 2025, by officers of the Colombo Crime Division (CCD).

Both suspects are residents of the Wellipenna area, and the male suspect is the son-in-law of the female suspect.

The murder occurred on February 19, 2025, inside Court No. 05 of the Colombo Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court Complex, where notorious organized criminal Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, widely known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa,” was shot dead.

The Colombo Crime Division has detained both suspects under detention orders and is conducting further investigations into the case.

Earlier investigations revealed that Ishara Sewwandi allegedly supplied the firearm used in the killing of “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.” She reportedly fled Sri Lanka shortly after the shooting and was later traced to Nepal following an extensive international investigation.

Sewwandi was extradited and brought back to Sri Lanka on October 15, 2025.

