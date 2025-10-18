Sri Lanka exceeds 1.8 Million tourist arrivals so far this year

Posted by Editor on October 18, 2025 - 10:19 am

The Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority (SLTDA) says the number of foreign tourists who have arrived in Sri Lanka so far in 2025 has exceeded 1.8 million.

Issuing the latest statistics on tourist arrivals as of October 15, 2025, the Authority confirmed this figure.

According to the data, 75,657 tourists arrived in Sri Lanka during the first 15 days of October 2025 alone.

With this, the total number of tourists who have arrived in the country so far this year has increased to 1,801,151.

The highest number of tourists has come from India, with the figure nearing 400,000. So far, 396,274 tourists have arrived from India.

Meanwhile, 167,886 tourists have arrived from the United Kingdom, 125,950 from Russia, 111,677 from Germany, and 108,040 from China this year.

In addition, 90,250 tourists have arrived from France, 81,040 from Australia, 53,922 from the Netherlands, and 50,027 from the United States in 2025.

A significant number of tourists have also arrived from Italy (39,932), Canada (37,606), Spain (36,430), and Poland (36,389) this year.

Last year (2024), Sri Lanka recorded more than 2 million tourist arrivals (2,053,465).

The highest number of tourist arrivals recorded in Sri Lanka was in 2018, when the country welcomed over 2.3 million visitors (2,333,796).

Sri Lanka’s annual tourist arrivals have surpassed the 2 million mark on four occasions: in 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2024.