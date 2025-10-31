Wellawaya Magistrate suspended over misconduct allegations

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has suspended Wellawaya Magistrate Manjula Ratnayake from his duties with effect from October 30, 2025, following a complaint made by the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The decision was taken after the JSC conducted an investigation into allegations raised by the IGP to the Chief Justice regarding several of Magistrate Ratnayake’s case decisions.

The probe reportedly focused on alleged misconduct related to the lifting of travel bans and the release of goods that had been submitted as evidence in court cases.

Magistrate Ratnayake, who had earlier served at the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, was recently transferred to Wellawaya.