Sri Lanka Customs to fully implement paperless document processing system

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 19, 2026 - 7:57 pm

Sri Lanka Customs is moving towards the full implementation of its Paperless Document Processing programme, with all customs declarations and related documents set to be submitted electronically in the future.

A discussion aimed at accelerating the implementation of the programme was held today (June 19) at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo under the patronage of Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake.

Representatives of the Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce, organisations representing customs clearing agents, officials of Sri Lanka Customs and other stakeholders participated in the meeting.

The discussion focused on encouraging importers, exporters and customs clearing agents to submit customs declarations and related documents electronically without using paper-based documentation. It also aimed to raise awareness about the new process.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kumanayake stated that Sri Lanka Customs has already completed all necessary technical arrangements to facilitate the online submission of customs declarations and related documents. He said the business community no longer needs to submit documents in traditional printed formats and stressed that all customs declarations and supporting documents should be submitted exclusively through the paperless electronic system in the future.

Representatives of the Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce expressed their full support for the initiative and said they would work with the Presidential Secretariat to conduct awareness programmes for their members to ensure the successful implementation of the project.

Customs clearing agents also voiced their support for the programme. While acknowledging concerns among some members about possible job losses, they noted that the digital transformation would help improve their services and make them more professional and efficient.

It was also highlighted that the use of a Digital Signature will be mandatory when submitting customs declarations and related documents electronically. These Digital Signatures are issued by LankaSign, and all importers, exporters and customs clearing agents must obtain one before using the system. Representatives of LankaSign conducted a special awareness session on the procedures and implementation process.

Among those present at the discussion were Director of Sri Lanka Customs Ruwan Tissera, Senior Deputy Director Ashan Weeraman, Directors of the Revenue Administration Reforms and Modernisation Bureau W. L. C. Thilakasiri and M. A. Premalal, along with representatives of the Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce, customs clearing agents’ organisations, Sri Lanka Customs and several other institutions.