ICC Chairman Jay Shah meets Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 19, 2026 - 8:10 pm

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake met International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah in Colombo today amid growing attention over the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

The meeting took place at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this afternoon (June 19), following Jay Shah’s arrival in Sri Lanka on a brief visit.

According to Indian media reports, Shah is expected to discuss the appointment of the current SLC interim committee, a move that the ICC reportedly views as being inconsistent with its rules governing the operation of national cricket boards.

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Sunil Kumar Gamage appointed the interim committee on April 29, 2026, with former Member of Parliament Eran Wickramaratne named as its head.

The government subsequently took control of Sri Lanka Cricket, describing the move as a temporary measure intended to facilitate structural reforms within the organization.

Cricket sources said the ICC sent a letter to SLC Chief Executive Officer Ashley de Silva last week. While the contents of the letter have not been made public, it is believed that the ICC urged the immediate holding of democratic elections to manage the affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket.

The interim committee had reportedly expected the ICC to allow it an extended period to carry out reforms, including drafting a new constitution for the governing body.

The committee replaced the executive committee elected in 2025 under the leadership of Shammi Silva, whose term was due to continue until May 2027.

Four-time SLC President Shammi Silva and his entire committee resigned in April following government intervention in the administration of the cricket board.

Sri Lanka Cricket, the country’s wealthiest sporting body, has faced longstanding allegations of corruption and mismanagement, prompting calls for reforms to its governance structure.