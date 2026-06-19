2025 O/L results released in Sri Lanka

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 19, 2026 - 11:10 pm

The Department of Examinations in Sri Lanka has released the results of the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination.

The department stated that candidates can check their results by visiting www.doenets.lk or www.results.exams.gov.lk.

The 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination was conducted across Sri Lanka from February 17 to February 26, 2026.

Meanwhile, the Department of Examinations said that applications for the re-scrutiny of the 2025 G.C.E. Ordinary Level results can be submitted through the following link from June 25 to July 8, 2026: https://onlineexams.gov.lk/eic