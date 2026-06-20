$2.5 Million Treasury cyber theft: Full report submitted to Auditor General

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 20, 2026 - 10:14 am

A full report on the $2.5 million stolen from Sri Lanka’s General Treasury by cybercriminals has been submitted to the Auditor General, according to Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando.

Speaking on the matter, Dr. Fernando said investigations are being carried out through a formal process and that all relevant authorities are involved in the inquiry.

He stated that the investigation is being conducted with maximum transparency and in coordination with the Colombo Commercial High Court, Parliament, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), and the Attorney General’s Department.

Meanwhile, the Auditor General’s Department said it has launched a separate audit into the incident in which cybercriminals siphoned $2.5 million from the General Treasury.

Authorities are continuing investigations into the cybercrime while legal and auditing procedures are being carried out by the relevant institutions.