Sri Lanka decides to keep the increased fuel quota unchanged

Increased fuel quota will remain unchanged until further notice, Sri Lanka’s Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Fuel quotas were revised on April 04, 2023 in view of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

Accordingly, for three-wheelers fuel quota increased from 5 litres to 8 litres, motorcycles from 4 litres to 7 litres, buses from 40 litres to 60 litres, cars from 20 litres to 30 litres, land vehicles from 15 litres to 25 litres, lorries from 50 litres to 75 litres, quadric cycles from 4 litres to 6 litres, special purpose vehicles from 20 litres to 30 litres and vans from 20 litres to 30 litres.

Current fuel quotas are as follows:

Three-wheeler – 8 litres

Motorcycles – 7 litres

Buses – 60 litres

Cars – 30 litres

Land Vehicles – 25 litres

Lorries – 75 litres

Quadric Cycle – 6 litres

Special Purpose Vehicles – 30 litres

Vans – 30 litres

Although it was initially planned to amend the fuel quotas to their original amounts under the existing QR code system on April 18, the Ministry has decided to maintain the increased quota.