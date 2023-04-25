Cabinet nod to stop construction of new buildings over four floors in Nuwara Eliya

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to the proposal presented by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to introduce laws under Urban Development Authority (UDA) Act to limit construction of buildings of over four stories in the city of Nuwara Eliya district from May 01, 2023.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe recently raised concerns regarding the matter that the allure of Nuwara Eliya city is gradually being decreased as a result of the informal development that is being carried out in the area and it has had a great impact on the tourism industry.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the relevant proposal since there is a need to prepare a detailed tourism development plan in order to create a necessary environment for the growth of the tourism industry in the area.