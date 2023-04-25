Apr 25 2023 April 25, 2023 April 25, 2023 NoComment by Administrator

Report of the Presidential Commission on Easter Attacks presented to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference

St. Sebastian's Church after Easter Sunday Attacks 2019 in Negombo Sri Lanka

Officials inspect the damaged St. Sebastian’s Church after multiple explosions targeting churches and hotels across Sri Lanka on April 21, 2019. (Photo by Chamila Karunarathne)

The complete report of the Presidential Commission to inquire into the Easter Sunday Terror Attacks of 2019 has been handed over by the Minister of Public Security to the Chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

Accordingly, the report was handed over to Rev. Fr. Harold Anthony Perera by Minister Tiran Alles.

The Minister said that the report of the Presidential Commission was handed over to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference with the approval of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

