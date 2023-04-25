Report of the Presidential Commission on Easter Attacks presented to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference

The complete report of the Presidential Commission to inquire into the Easter Sunday Terror Attacks of 2019 has been handed over by the Minister of Public Security to the Chairman of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference.

Accordingly, the report was handed over to Rev. Fr. Harold Anthony Perera by Minister Tiran Alles.

The Minister said that the report of the Presidential Commission was handed over to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference with the approval of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.