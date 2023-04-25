SLPP stalwart Prasanna Ranatunga says will support Ranil Wickremesinghe as next common candidate

President Ranil Wickremesinghe could be a common candidate at the next presidential elections, Chief Government Whip Prasanna Ranatunga said yesterday (April 24).

“I will support Mr. Wickremesinghe if he contests as the next presidential candidate but he has not given any confirmation,” Minister Ranatunga said while speaking to the media after visiting the Human Rights Commission last afternoon.

“I will support Mr. Wickremesinghe as he was the one who stabilized the nation,” the Minister added.

Asked about the proposed Anti- Terrorism Bill, the minister said there should be some legislation to prevent terrorism. No one should be allowed to take the law into their own hands,” the Minister said.

Referring to the reports that said MP Mahinda Rajapaksa will become Prime Minister again, the Minister said the former had informed that he had no such intention.

Also he said those religious leaders who provoke people should be dealt with like the way action was taken against those Ministers who attacked the Aragalaya.

“My residence was burnt by a ‘Helmet gang’ which saw protesting MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake near Parliament. I have already lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission with regard to the attack on my residence last year. I was asked to come to give a statement on that complaint,” he also said.

(Source: Daily Mirror)