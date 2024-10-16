Sri Lanka Election Commission to release preference numbers for candidates today

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka has announced that the preference numbers for candidates contesting the 2024 Parliamentary Election will be released today (October 16).

A total of 8,352 candidates are running in this general election, with 966 candidates competing in the Colombo District, the highest of any district.

According to the Election Commission, preference numbers from all 22 districts have been received.

After a final verification, these numbers will be issued by the district returning officers, with the process expected to be completed by today.