Mahinda Rajapaksa confirms no plans to retire from politics

Posted by Editor on October 16, 2024 - 8:50 am

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa states that he has no plans to retire from politics.

He mentions that the Rajapaksas have only temporarily stepped aside.

In response to questions from a journalist, he provided the following answers:

Question: How are the election preparations?

Answer: Very well prepared.

Question: How will the victory of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna be?

Answer: We will win very easily.

Question: Are you retiring or just temporarily stepping back?

Answer: Temporarily… A politician doesn’t retire.

Question: Did you hear the President’s statement saying it’s the first time the group is retiring? Do you agree with it?

Answer: No, I didn’t hear that… I don’t agree. How many people are there who don’t contest for the election?

Question: There’s talk in society about the Rajapaksas not contesting the election, isn’t there?

Answer: Shasheendra Rajapaksa is contesting from Monaragala. We can easily secure 113 seats.