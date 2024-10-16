Mahinda Rajapaksa confirms no plans to retire from politics
Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa states that he has no plans to retire from politics.
He mentions that the Rajapaksas have only temporarily stepped aside.
In response to questions from a journalist, he provided the following answers:
Question: How are the election preparations?
Answer: Very well prepared.
Question: How will the victory of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna be?
Answer: We will win very easily.
Question: Are you retiring or just temporarily stepping back?
Answer: Temporarily… A politician doesn’t retire.
Question: Did you hear the President’s statement saying it’s the first time the group is retiring? Do you agree with it?
Answer: No, I didn’t hear that… I don’t agree. How many people are there who don’t contest for the election?
Question: There’s talk in society about the Rajapaksas not contesting the election, isn’t there?
Answer: Shasheendra Rajapaksa is contesting from Monaragala. We can easily secure 113 seats.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Mahinda Rajapaksa confirms no plans to retire from politics October 16, 2024
- Sri Lanka President reviews energy sector progress, urges accountability October 15, 2024
- Ranil Wickremesinghe to address public on October 17, 2024 October 15, 2024
- FR petition filed in Supreme Court seeking re-examination of 2024 Grade 5 scholarship exam October 15, 2024
- Sri Lanka seeks to recover Rs. 3.5 Billion in VAT from imprisoned Arjun Aloysius October 15, 2024