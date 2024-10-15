Sri Lanka President reviews energy sector progress, urges accountability

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake attended a progress review meeting at the Ministry of Energy this morning (October 15), where he highlighted the crucial role of the energy sector in Sri Lanka.

He noted that, like in other countries, this sector is vital for the nation’s growth and has a significant impact on revenue generation.

During the discussions, the President addressed public concerns regarding potential irregularities due to substantial earnings in the energy sector.

He emphasized the importance of transparency and integrity in managing public funds, stating that these funds should be treated as sacred and protected from misuse.

Reflecting on the recent presidential election, President Dissanayake reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the mandate given to him by the voters, who expect a departure from previous political practices that contributed to economic challenges and public dissatisfaction.

He acknowledged the public’s trust in the new political system and vowed to tackle corruption and mismanagement within the government.

“I assure you that I will work to preserve the trust placed in us by the people,” he stated, urging public servants to carry out their duties responsibly and with accountability.

He reiterated that any wrongful actions would not be tolerated, and necessary measures would be taken against those who fail to uphold integrity.

The meeting also reviewed current and upcoming projects in the energy sector, focusing on achieving the sector’s goals over the next three years and discussing the short- and long-term benefits for the public.

Key officials, including the Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, Professor Udayanga Hemapala, and the Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board, Dr. Tilak Siyambalapitiya, were present during this important session.

President Dissanayake concluded by stating that the political leadership is ready to support public servants in their efforts to achieve the objectives outlined in this mandate, ensuring that every action taken is in the public interest.