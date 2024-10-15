Ranil Wickremesinghe to address public on October 17, 2024

Former Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that he will make a special statement to the public on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

This will be his first public statement following the 2024 Presidential Election.

In this special statement, Wickremesinghe is expected to reveal “the political behavior of the country” and share his future plans.

After the General Election was announced, he declared that he would neither contest the election nor seek to enter Parliament through the National List.

Meanwhile, all political parties that supported Wickremesinghe during the recent Presidential Election will contest the upcoming General Election under the New Democratic Front (NDF), using the “Gas Cylinder” as their symbol.

Wickremesinghe also contested the presidential election under the same symbol, although he ran as an independent candidate.