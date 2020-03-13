Sri Lanka has extended the travel ban to a total of 11 countries, adding eight more countries to the list.

Accordingly, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced that all travel beginning from France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden and Austria will be banned for two weeks with effect from March 15.

The Authority earlier imposed a temporary travel ban on South Korea, Italy and Iran with efecet from tomorrow (14).

Accordingly, all airlines are strongly instructed not to board during the aforementioned period in any of their flights destined to Sri Lanka, any passenger who is either originating from the aforementioned States or who has been in any of those countries within the last 14 days.