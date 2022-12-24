Sri Lanka Government going to further relax import restrictions

The Government of Sri Lanka will consider further easing existing import restrictions, State Minister for Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said.

The Minister of State said that restrictions on 795 items have been removed so far.

He also stated that substitute goods can be manufactured and produced in Sri Lanka in place of the restricted goods.

Import of 670 goods continues to be restricted, adding that these goods can be manufactured in Sri Lanka, Minister Siyambalapitiya said.

He urged the public and businessmen to think afresh and identify important items for the country.