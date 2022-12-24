Bill Gates to be invited to visit Sri Lanka

Bill Gates, the founder of world renowned Microsoft Inc. is to be invited to Sri Lanka, a spokesman from the President’s office said today (December 24).

According to sources, Gates and other leading global personalities are to be invited to a global renewable energy conference which is to be held in Sri Lanka next year.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assigned his Advisors Erik Solheim and Ruwan Wijewardene to organise the conference and to invite personalities of the calibre of Bill Gates.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)