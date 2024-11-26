Sri Lanka Government issues gazette on ministries’ subjects and responsibilities

Posted by Editor on November 26, 2024 - 10:05 am

Extraordinary Gazette No. 2412/08, dated November 25, 2024, has been published, detailing the subjects and responsibilities of the new ministries in Sri Lanka.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued this gazette in accordance with the authority granted under Article 44(1) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.

You can read the gazette at this link.