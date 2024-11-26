Sri Lanka Government issues gazette on ministries’ subjects and responsibilities
Posted by Editor on November 26, 2024 - 10:05 am
Extraordinary Gazette No. 2412/08, dated November 25, 2024, has been published, detailing the subjects and responsibilities of the new ministries in Sri Lanka.
President Anura Kumara Dissanayake issued this gazette in accordance with the authority granted under Article 44(1) of the Constitution of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.
You can read the gazette at this link.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka Defence Secretary graces 53rd Bangladesh Armed Forces Day November 26, 2024
- MP Ramanathan Archchuna faces arrest warrant over 2021 traffic incident November 26, 2024
- Court orders Arjuna Mahendran to appear over 2015 treasury bond case November 26, 2024
- Sri Lanka to present 2025 Budget on January 9, 2025 November 26, 2024
- Sri Lanka Government issues gazette on ministries’ subjects and responsibilities November 26, 2024