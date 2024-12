Sri Lanka Government Policy Statement passed unanimously in Parliament

Posted by Editor on December 4, 2024 - 7:34 pm

The resolution on the Statement of Government Policy, presented by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Parliament on November 21, 2024, was passed unanimously today (December 4) without a vote.

The debate on the Statement of Government Policy was held over two days, from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM yesterday (December 3) and from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM today (December 4).