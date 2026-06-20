Sri Lanka Government reviews new career opportunities for retiring Navy personnel

Posted by Udaya Arunakantha on June 20, 2026 - 12:13 pm

A discussion was held at the Ministry of Ports and Civil Aviation on June 17, 2026 to review progress on expanding foreign employment opportunities and obtaining Certificates of Competency (COC) for retiring Sri Lanka Navy personnel seeking careers in the merchant shipping and marine sector.

The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd) and Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the initiative aims to support retiring and retired military personnel by providing pathways for skills development, professional certification, and employment opportunities. The program seeks to help Sri Lanka Navy personnel obtain internationally recognized qualifications that could improve their prospects for employment in the merchant shipping industry.

Discussions focused on creating clear procedures for Navy personnel to obtain globally recognized maritime qualifications after completing their military service. These qualifications are expected to help them pursue employment opportunities in the commercial maritime sector both in Sri Lanka and overseas.

The meeting also reviewed the transition process for officers and other ranks. Key areas discussed included conducting a gap analysis to identify areas requiring additional training, measures to address those gaps, and the validation of existing naval qualifications.

Special attention was given to increasing opportunities for personnel in the seaman, engineering, electrical, and catering branches, with a focus on recognizing and utilizing their existing skills and experience.

The discussion was attended by the Commander of the Navy, the Additional Secretary (Civil Security and Development), and the Director General of Merchant Shipping, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, the Sri Lanka Navy, and the Merchant Shipping Secretariat.