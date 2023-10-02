Sri Lanka Government says No more emergency purchases of medicines

The Sri Lanka Government has decided to suspend emergency purchases of medicines with immediate effect.

Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said this during a press conference held at the Ministry of Health in Colombo.

“There have been hiccups linked to emergency purchases which resulted in misconceptions about the procedure,” he underscored.

However, he said that although the emergency of purchases have been suspended, the process will be re-implemented in the event of any emergencies such as another pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Minister stated that about 170 to 200 drugs are currently in short supply.