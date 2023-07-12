Sri Lanka Government to relax import restrictions on 300 more items
Posted by Editor on July 12, 2023 - 1:58 pm
Sri Lanka Government has decided to remove the import restrictions on 300 more essential goods next week, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said today (July 12).
The announcement comes a month after the government relaxed import restrictions on 300 other items including electronic equipment, sanitaryware and food items with effect from June 09, 2023.
However, import restrictions on vehicles are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon. Speaking on the matter last month, the state minister had said vehicle imports could not be allowed yet under the existing economic conditions.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- United Kingdom welcomes Sri Lanka’s constructive engagement with Universal Periodic Review July 12, 2023
- Sri Lanka Government to relax import restrictions on 300 more items July 12, 2023
- Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe condemns burning of Quran in Sweden July 12, 2023
- India seeks ‘positive transformation’ in bilateral ties during Sri Lanka President’s upcoming visit July 12, 2023
- Wanindu Hasaranga wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for June July 11, 2023