Sri Lanka Government to relax import restrictions on 300 more items

Posted by Editor on July 12, 2023 - 1:58 pm

Sri Lanka Government has decided to remove the import restrictions on 300 more essential goods next week, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said today (July 12).

The announcement comes a month after the government relaxed import restrictions on 300 other items including electronic equipment, sanitaryware and food items with effect from June 09, 2023.

However, import restrictions on vehicles are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon. Speaking on the matter last month, the state minister had said vehicle imports could not be allowed yet under the existing economic conditions.