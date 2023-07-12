Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe condemns burning of Quran in Sweden

Posted by Editor on July 12, 2023 - 1:46 pm

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe has condemned the incident of burning the Holy Quran outside a mosque in Sweden amidst Eid al-Adha celebrations two weeks ago.

President Wickremesinghe further stated it is a violation of the Freedom of Worship and questioned why the Human Rights Council in Geneva has remained silent on this issue.

On June 28, an Iraqi named Salwan Momika, who is said to be living in Sweden, set fire to a copy of Islam’s sacred text outside the central mosque in Stockholm, sparking anger among Muslims across the world.

Swedish police had initially granted permission for the protest to take place, but the demonstrator was later charged with agitation against an ethnic or national group.

In a statement, the Sri Lankan Head of State urged the Western nations to respect the value system of the Global South, the countries around the world that are traditionally described as developing, less developed, or underdeveloped.

He also called on the leaders of Western nations to disallow the spread of disorder under the pretense of freedom of expression.