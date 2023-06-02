Sri Lanka Government to relax import restrictions on nearly 400 items

Sri Lanka Government to relax existing import restrictions on about 300 to 400 items from next week.

Speaking to media in Ruwanwella, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said with the strengthening of the Rupee and a significant improvement in foreign exchange inflows, they are in a position to relax certain restrictions imposed last year at the height of the financial crisis.

Minister Siyambalapitiya highlighted that the import restrictions were initially put in place due to the shortage of foreign exchange in April of 2022.