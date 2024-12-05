Dec 05 2024 December 5, 2024 December 5, 2024 NoComment Report Photo

Sri Lanka Government unveils interim budget for early 2025

Posted by Editor on December 5, 2024 - 2:34 pm

Budget in Sri Lanka Parliament

The Parliament of Sri Lanka was informed by Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Professor Anil Jayantha, that the estimated expenditure for the first four months of 2025 is Rs. 2,600 billion.

Key allocations in the interim budget include:

  • Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports, and Civil Aviation: Rs. 220.06 billion
  • Ongoing Government Operations and Projects: Rs. 1,402 billion
  • Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development: Rs. 186.02 billion
  • Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government: Rs. 170.47 billion
  • Ministry of Health and Mass Media: Rs. 161.99 billion
  • Ministry of Defence: Rs. 142.95 billion
  • Ministry of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Education: Rs. 92 billion
  • Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation: Rs. 67.36 billion
