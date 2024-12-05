Fire at Steuart hotel in Colombo Fort extinguished

Posted by Editor on December 5, 2024 - 8:05 pm

The fire that broke out this evening at the Steuart hotel on Chatham Street in Colombo Fort has been completely extinguished, according to the Colombo Fire Brigade.

The blaze was reported on the seventh floor of the hotel. Twelve fire trucks and 41 officers were dispatched to the scene to control the situation.

An official confirmed that several casualties have been reported, including foreigners and police personnel. However, the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.

Authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire.