CEB to submit revised electricity tariff proposal to PUCSL today

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2024 - 8:35 am

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has confirmed that it will submit its revised electricity tariff proposal to the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) today, December 6, 2024.

This proposal, which covers electricity tariffs for the first half of 2025, is expected to take effect in the third week of January 2025.

The proposal comes after multiple delays. In October 2024, the CEB submitted a tariff revision proposal for December which included a 6% reduction in electricity tariffs.

However, the PUCSL identified three major errors in the proposal leading to several deadline extensions.

Initially, the CEB was given two weeks to correct the errors, with the first deadline set for November 8, 2024. After further requests from the CEB, the deadline was extended to November 22, 2024, and ultimately to today (December 6).

If the CEB fails to submit the proposal today, the PUCSL has warned that it will independently proceed with the tariff revision.