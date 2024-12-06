President Dissanayake pushes for Sri Lanka’s full digitalization to boost economy

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2024 - 8:59 am

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has urged all professionals to collaborate in advancing the country’s digitalization efforts.

Addressing officials at the Ministry of Digital Economy yesterday (December 5), the President emphasized his commitment to supporting these initiatives at any time.

Speaking at the event, which marked the assumption of duties by the new minister and Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Engineer Eranga Weeraratne, President Dissanayake stressed the transformative potential of digitalization for economic efficiency and poverty eradication.

He highlighted that the government aims to elevate the economy, shift societal attitudes, and prioritize digital development over traditional construction-focused projects.

Citing inefficiencies in the education and labor sectors, the President criticized the emphasis on building construction over reforms and service improvements.

He noted that despite the existence of two large labor ministry buildings, public queues remain unresolved, underscoring the urgency of digital transformation.

The Ministry of Digital Economy has set ambitious goals, including generating $15 billion in revenue and expanding the digital workforce to 200,000 within five years.

A comprehensive plan to fully digitalize the country within the same timeframe is also underway.

The event was attended by Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Secretary to the President; Waruna Sri Dhanapala, Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy, ICTA Chairman Hans Wijayasuriya and other senior officials.