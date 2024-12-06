73-year-old woman shot dead in Padaviya

Posted by Editor on December 6, 2024 - 9:49 am

A 73-year-old woman was shot dead by two unidentified gunmen at Bogahawewa in Padaviya last night.

The police reported that the assailants arrived at the scene on a motorcycle and opened fire using a T56 assault rifle while the woman was at her home.

The victim who sustained critical injuries was rushed to Padaviya Hospital but succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Authorities are yet to determine the motive behind the shooting, and no suspects have been identified so far.