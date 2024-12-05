Lohan Ratwatte and wife granted bail over illegal vehicle charges

Former State Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife, Shashi Prabha Ratwatte, were granted bail today (December 5) by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

The court set a cash bail of Rs. 25,000 for each and two personal bonds of Rs. 1 million each.

The police also stated that Lohan Ratwatte has been banned from traveling overseas.

The couple was arrested for allegedly using a Lexus SUV illegally imported and assembled in Sri Lanka.

They had been in custody and were previously remanded until December 6, 2024, by the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court.

