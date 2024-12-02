Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded until December 6, 2024
Posted by Editor on December 2, 2024 - 12:29 pm
Former Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife, Shashi Prabha Ratwatte have been further remanded until December 6, 2024, after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (December 2).
They were arrested on charges of using a luxury vehicle (a Lexus SUV) that was illegally imported and assembled in Sri Lanka.
Lohan Ratwatte and his wife, Shashi Prabha Ratwatte had previously been remanded in custody until today, December 2, 2024.
Related Articles:
- Lohan Ratwatte’s wife further remanded until December 2, 2024
- Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded
- Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded until November 18, 2024
- Wife of Lohan Ratwatte remanded until November 7, 2024
- Lohan Ratwatte transferred to Colombo National Hospital
- Lohan Ratwatte transferred to Prison Hospital
- Lohan Ratwatte arrested
- Unregistered luxury SUV linked to wife of Lohan Ratwatte seized in Mirihana
- CID takes over investigation into fatal shooting of Lohan Ratwatte’s secretary
- Private secretary of Lohan Ratwatte found dead with gunshot injuries
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Police clash with Development Officers; Several injured, four arrested December 2, 2024
- Murdu Nirupa Bidushinie Fernando sworn in as Sri Lanka’s 48th Chief Justice December 2, 2024
- Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded until December 6, 2024 December 2, 2024
- Industrial sector proposals gathered for Sri Lanka’s 2025 Budget December 2, 2024
- Coconut prices cross Rs. 200 in Sri Lanka amid supply shortage December 2, 2024