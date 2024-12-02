Lohan Ratwatte and wife further remanded until December 6, 2024

Posted by Editor on December 2, 2024 - 12:29 pm

Former Minister Lohan Ratwatte and his wife, Shashi Prabha Ratwatte have been further remanded until December 6, 2024, after being produced before the Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (December 2).

They were arrested on charges of using a luxury vehicle (a Lexus SUV) that was illegally imported and assembled in Sri Lanka.

Lohan Ratwatte and his wife, Shashi Prabha Ratwatte had previously been remanded in custody until today, December 2, 2024.

