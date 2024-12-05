Renuka Perera arrested over false social media claims

Posted by Editor on December 5, 2024 - 10:42 am

Renuka Perera, the Administrative Secretary of the Sri Lanka People’s Front, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The police stated that Renuka Perera was arrested on charges of spreading false propaganda on social media about the ‘Mahaviru’ commemorations in the Northern Province.

A group of CID officers visited his home in Kotikawatta this morning (December 5), and after obtaining a statement, took him into custody.

The police further stated that the CID is continuing investigations into Renuka Perera.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, Ananda Wijepala, stated yesterday (December 4) that the images circulated on social media regarding the ‘Mahaviru’ commemorations in the Northern Province were actually photographs from similar events held in other countries in previous years.

The minister also added that two of the individuals arrested were active members of the New Democratic Front (NDF), who contested parliamentary elections under the gas cylinder symbol.