Vote on Account presented to Sri Lanka Parliament
December 5, 2024
The Vote on Account for the first four months of 2025, including government recurrent and capital expenditure, public debt servicing and debt restructuring expenses, was presented to the Sri Lankan Parliament today (December 5, 2024).
The government is seeking approval to spend Rs. 1,403 billion (Rs. 1,402,886,263,000) from January 1, 2025 to April 30, 2025.
The presentation was made by Deputy Minister of Economic Development Professor Anil Jayantha.
