Sri Lanka Government waives all duties on imported raw material for locally-made sanitary napkins

The Government of Sri Lanka has taken measures to waive duties imposed on five imported raw materials for locally produced sanitary napkins in order to make hygiene products more affordable in view of ensuring hygiene among women and school girls, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

In addition, it has also been decided to provide tax concessions for imported finished sanitary napkins as well, the PMD reported.

Accordingly, the price of a pack of 10 sanitary napkins produced locally will be reduced by Rs. 50 to Rs. 60 with these tax concessions, and the maximum retail price of a pack will be Rs. 260-Rs 270.

Additionally, the consumer retail prices of imported finished products will be reduced by 18% or 19%.

In accordance with the instructions by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the government authorities are taking necessary measures to grant duty and tax concessions. Hence, manufacturers should get the recommendation from the Secretary to the Ministry of Industries to get the tax concessions at the import stage of the raw materials and the mechanism has already been formulated.

Accordingly customs import duty of 15%, cess duty of 10% -15% and Port and Airport Development Levy (PAL) of 10% have been waived on importation of five raw materials and import of intermediate goods.

Locally manufactured sanitary napkins are given Zero Rate of VAT. The importers of finished sanitary napkins also get the benefit of Zero Rate of VAT. All these benefits are provided during the crisis period.

The local manufacturers had recently requested the government to reduce the duty on the import of raw materials for sanitary napkins due to the fact that high duty levied in turn increased the price of sanitary napkins.