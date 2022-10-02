Woman travelling in a bus died after accidentally shot by Police

A 29-year-old woman travelling in a bus has died after reportedly being accidentally shot during a shooting incident at Danowita, Gampaha this morning (October 02).

It is reported that the police shot a group of suspects who came to rob a liquor store, at the same time a bus was passing the place and accidentally shot a woman who was inside the bus.

The body of the woman has been placed at the Wathupitiwala hospital, the hospital police said.

The Danowita Police have started investigations into the incident.