Cigarette and liquor prices increased in Sri Lanka

The prices of certain brands of liquor and cigarettes have been increased with effect from midnight yesterday (October 01).

Accordingly, the prices of Distilleries Company of Sri Lanka (DCSL) brands of liquor have been increased by an average of Rs.150 per 750 ml.

Meanwhile the prices of two brands of cigarettes have been increased by Rs. 05 per stick with effect from midnight yesterday.

Accordingly, the new prices of these brands will be Rs. 90 per stick.