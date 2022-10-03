U.S. sends Medicines and Medical Supplies worth over USD 12 million to Sri Lanka

Steps have been taken to provide medicines and medical supplies worth Rs. 4,600 million (USD 12 million) with the intervention of the Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC, President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

PMD further says, one consignment of medicines and medical supplies provided by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Washington DC working closely with the renowned American humanitarian donor organisations scheduled to be presented to the Sri Lankan government yesterday (October 02).

Mr. Mahinda Samarasinghe, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Washington DC, said that he would continue to work with humanitarian organisations and agencies to get assistance for the vulnerable people in Sri Lanka and expressed his gratitude to the institutes, Heart to Heart International, Hope Worldwide, and Americares for their generosity extended at this occasion.

Heart to Heart International sent a shipment of drugs worth USD 9.131 million last July as well. The value of the aid sent by the Americares in September was over USD 773,000. The value of the aid to be sent to Sri Lanka in the first week of October by the Hope Worldwide is over USD 1.74 million.