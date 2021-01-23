Sri Lanka Health Minister infected with COVID-19?

Health Minister of Sri Lanka Pavithra Wanniarachchi has been diagnosed as COVID-19 infectee, according to the BBC Sinhala Service.

According to the BBC, reliable sources said that she was infected with the virus through a Rapid Antigen Test.

However, it is reported that she has decided to quarantine at home until the result of the PCR test is received.

The security persons of the Minister stated that no such incident has been reported so far.

So far, four parliamentarians, including three ministers, have been infected with COVID-19.

Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, Minister Piyal Nishantha and Leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress Rauff Hakeem are among them.

They all officially declared themselves as infectees of COVID-19.