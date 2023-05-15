Sri Lanka introduces loan scheme for unemployed youth to engage in agriculture
The Small Scale Agri-Entrepreneurship Participation Programme (SAPP) project of Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Agriculture has introduced a relief loan programme allowing unemployed youths to obtain loans at an interest rate of 6.5 percent for agricultural activities.
Accordingly, youths who are unable to obtain loans from state banks owing to unemployment but have an interest in farming and other agriculture-related activities will be given this relief, Minister of Agriculture Mahinda Amaraweera said.
Minister further explained that the measure was taken in attempts to further encourage such interests amongst the youth, and to allow those already interested in such activities to have a farm or animal husbandry of their own.
Accordingly, the SAPP project introduced the concessional loan scheme in Hambantota on Saturday (May 13) to encourage the youth to engage in agriculture.
Under this scheme, loans of Rs. 1 million and Rs. 2 million will be granted to 50 youth in the Hambantota district at a minimum interest rate of 6.5 percent.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lanka President removes three Governors – substitute appointments on Wednesday May 15, 2023
- Sri Lankan economy expected to contract by 3% in 2023: IMF official May 15, 2023
- Fingerprint attendance system again mandatory for government employees in Sri Lanka May 15, 2023
- No request made to re-appoint Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister – Sagara Kariyawasam May 15, 2023
- Sri Lanka introduces loan scheme for unemployed youth to engage in agriculture May 15, 2023
- Kithul generates over Rs. 50 Billion to national income annually – Minister May 15, 2023
- Landslide warnings issued to several areas in five districts in Sri Lanka May 14, 2023
The 1-2 million LKR being offered will only buy a little; just enough for a home garden.
This is a real waste of money.