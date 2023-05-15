No request made to re-appoint Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister – Sagara Kariyawasam
No request was made to the President Ranil Wickremesinghe to re-appoint former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, the General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Sagara Kariyawasam said.
SLPP General Secretary Kariyawasam told a news conference that if Mahinda Rajapaksa is to be brought in as the Prime Minister, then he would be brought in with the blessings of the people and not in secret with heavy security in place.
“Baseless news is being spread that there is a plan to bring in Mahinda Rajapaksa as the new Prime Minister and hence heavy security is in place in Colombo. Some politically bankrupt people are spreading this news to gain cheap publicity,” he said.
Meanwhile, the SLPP Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa says that former President Mahinda Rajapaksa is not ready to obtain the Prime Minister post through conspiracies but by the people’s power.
“He left the Prime Minister post with the people, and if he returns to the leadership of this country again, it will also be with the people”, he said.
Latest Headlines
- Sri Lanka President removes three Governors – substitute appointments on Wednesday May 15, 2023
- Sri Lankan economy expected to contract by 3% in 2023: IMF official May 15, 2023
- Fingerprint attendance system again mandatory for government employees in Sri Lanka May 15, 2023
- No request made to re-appoint Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister – Sagara Kariyawasam May 15, 2023
- Sri Lanka introduces loan scheme for unemployed youth to engage in agriculture May 15, 2023
- Kithul generates over Rs. 50 Billion to national income annually – Minister May 15, 2023
- Landslide warnings issued to several areas in five districts in Sri Lanka May 14, 2023