Sri Lanka issued Gazette to conduct population and housing census for 2023 and 2024
Posted by Editor on July 11, 2023 - 10:33 am
An Extraordinary Gazette notification (2340/03) was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe announcing the collection of the census of population and housing in Sri Lanka for the years 2023 and 2024.
The Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) had planned to conduct the 15th population and housing census of the country in the year 2021, however, the government had taken steps to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
The first population and housing census in Sri Lanka was conducted in 1871 and the last population and housing census was conducted in 2012.
A population and housing census is usually conducted every ten years.
Latest Headlines in Sri Lanka
- Easter Sunday Attacks: Maithripala Sirisena pays Rs. 15 million compensation, seeking further time to pay the balance July 11, 2023
- Sri Lankan Rupee depreciates against U.S. Dollar on July 11, 2023 July 11, 2023
- Sri Lanka’s petroleum products licensing regulations gazetted July 11, 2023
- Marc-André Franche appointed as New UN Resident Coordinator for Sri Lanka July 11, 2023
- Sri Lanka issued Gazette to conduct population and housing census for 2023 and 2024 July 11, 2023