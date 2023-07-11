Sri Lanka issued Gazette to conduct population and housing census for 2023 and 2024

July 11, 2023

An Extraordinary Gazette notification (2340/03) was issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe announcing the collection of the census of population and housing in Sri Lanka for the years 2023 and 2024.

The Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) had planned to conduct the 15th population and housing census of the country in the year 2021, however, the government had taken steps to postpone it due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

The first population and housing census in Sri Lanka was conducted in 1871 and the last population and housing census was conducted in 2012.

A population and housing census is usually conducted every ten years.