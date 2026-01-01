Sri Lanka launches bus services on 40 rural routes under new budget allocation

Posted by Editor on January 1, 2026 - 5:48 pm

Bus services on 40 economically unviable rural routes in Sri Lanka will begin today (January 01) under a Rs. 2,000 million allocation proposed in President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s Budget Speech to provide transport facilities to vulnerable rural communities.

The Ministry of Transport, Highways and Urban Development announced that the new services are being launched as part of a budget proposal aimed at improving transportation access for areas where buses have not operated so far due to lack of economic viability.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Highways Dr. Prasanna Gunasena said the initiative will be implemented through Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) bus services as the first step of the program.

He further stated that the Rs. 2,000 million allocation is in addition to the Rs. 3,300 million already set aside for the Sisu Sariya student service, Gami Sariya village service and Nisi Sariya night service transport programs.

The government expects the new services to ease travel difficulties faced by rural residents and ensure regular public transport on previously unserved routes.