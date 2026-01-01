Sri Lanka receives humanitarian aid from 22 countries following Cyclone Ditwah

January 1, 2026 - 6:22 pm

Sri Lanka has received humanitarian assistance from 22 foreign countries and the World Food Programme (WFP) to support communities affected by Cyclone Ditwah, the Ministry of Defence said.

To ensure proper coordination, transparency, and effective distribution of foreign relief supplies, Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has established the High-Level Committee for Foreign Relief Aid (Supplies) Coordination (HL-FRAC).

The Committee, chaired by Deputy Minister of Defence Major General Aruna Jayasekara (Retd), has met on several occasions and taken measures to streamline relief operations and ensure efficient management of incoming assistance.

According to the Ministry, all foreign relief supplies arriving through airports and seaports are being systematically stored at the Orugodawatta warehouse complex. Distribution mechanisms have been further strengthened through the National Disaster Relief Services Centre (NDRSC) to ensure timely delivery to affected communities across the country.

The sixth meeting of the Committee was held on December 30, 2025, at the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). During the meeting, media representatives were briefed on the humanitarian assistance received from foreign countries and the services provided by international relief teams involved in disaster response efforts.

The assistance includes essential food items, medicines, and technical equipment used in disaster management operations. The international community has also provided specialized civil engineering equipment, including resources for bridge restoration, as well as vehicles for transportation and logistics.

In addition, special tents and protective shelters have been supplied to provide temporary accommodation for displaced families. Household items, clothing, and other essential supplies to help affected communities resume daily life have also been received.

The Ministry stated that measures have been taken to ensure swift and transparent distribution of aid. Updates on the distribution process are submitted every three days to the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister’s Office, and the information released by these institutions is made available to the media.

Distribution from the Orugodawatta warehouse complex is carried out through District Secretariats based on requests from Divisional Secretaries. Storage capacity at the facility has been expanded, security enhanced, and additional support provided to staff to ensure uninterrupted operations.

Deputy Minister Jayasekara also noted that arrangements would be made to conduct a formal audit of the entire distribution process in the future.

Meanwhile, several countries have provided human resource assistance since the onset of the disaster. Relief teams comprising 89 specialists from seven countries are currently engaged in operations across Sri Lanka.

These teams have worked closely with local authorities, carrying out search and rescue missions, providing emergency medical care, supporting urgent construction work, monitoring disaster-affected areas, mapping damage, and assisting with water purification to ensure access to safe drinking water.

Some of the foreign relief teams have already completed their missions and departed Sri Lanka, the Ministry said.

On behalf of the President and the people of Sri Lanka, the Deputy Minister of Defence expressed appreciation to the governments and citizens of the assisting countries for their support during this difficult period.

He also commended the Sri Lankan expatriate community for their contributions and assistance.