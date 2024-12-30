Sri Lanka launches ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ initiative to transform the nation starting 2025

Posted by Editor on December 30, 2024 - 12:39 pm

The “Clean Sri Lanka” program, aimed at transforming every sector in the country, is set to be implemented by the government of Sri Lanka starting January 1, 2025.

A Presidential Task Force has already been established to oversee this initiative.

The inauguration of the “Clean Sri Lanka” program will take place under the leadership of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

This program is expected to become one of the key initiatives of the current government.

“Clean Sri Lanka” seeks to create a hygienic and clean environment, eradicate bribery and corruption in both public and private sectors, promote digitalization and ensure cleanliness in all aspects of the environment.

To implement the program, a Presidential Task Force comprising 18 members has been formed.

This task force includes the President’s Secretary, Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake; the Acting Inspector General of Police; the Commanders of the Tri-Forces; and several other distinguished individuals, including Engineers Kumudu Lal de Silva, I.S. Jayaratne, Gihan de Silva, Sandya Salgado, Dr. Gamini Batuwitage, Dr. Anuruddha Gamage, Dilruk Wanasinghe, Deepal Sooriyaarachchi, Sisira Amarabandu, Krishantha Kure, Jayathu Perera, Ruwan Weerasuriya, and Dayan Karunaratne.

The task force has been entrusted with planning, managing, implementing, monitoring progress and completing the “Clean Sri Lanka” program within a defined timeline to elevate society to a more advanced level.

The program’s official launch will take place on January 1, 2025, at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, under the leadership of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The event is expected to be attended by invited foreign diplomats and other dignitaries.

On the same day, a revised oath for public servants, aligning with the “Clean Sri Lanka” program, will be introduced during the New Year’s Day commencement ceremony, according to sources from the Presidential Secretariat.