Sri Lanka launches National Digital Motor Insurance Card

Posted by Editor on January 8, 2026 - 9:42 am

The National Digital Motor Insurance Card was officially introduced yesterday (January 07) at the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs, marking a major step toward modernizing Sri Lanka’s insurance sector and enabling motorists to access insurance details digitally through their smartphones.

The event was held under the patronage of Minister of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs Ananda Wijepala, who attended as the Chief Guest.

The initiative was launched by the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka in collaboration with affiliated insurance companies. It aims to replace the traditional physical and plastic motor insurance cards that have been in use so far with a secure digital version.

Under the new system, insurance policyholders will be able to access their motor insurance information at any time and from any location using a smartphone, improving convenience and security.

The program aligns with the Government’s digital economy objectives and also supports national sustainable development goals by reducing plastic usage, minimizing waste, and promoting environmentally friendly policies.

Another key objective of the initiative is to simplify complex administrative and distribution processes within the insurance sector.

To support effective implementation and monitoring, the Insurance Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka and insurance companies donated 500 tablet devices to the Sri Lanka Police Department.

These devices will allow police officers to instantly and accurately verify motor insurance details through a central insurance database.