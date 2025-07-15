Sri Lanka launches Rs. 1 Billion allowance scheme for vulnerable children

A ceremonial event to launch the provision of a cost-of-living allowance and the opening of new bank accounts under the name “Artha” for children in institutional care and street children will take place today (July 15) at 11:00 AM, under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, at the Ministry of Women and Child Affairs in Battaramulla.

Minister of Women and Child Affairs, Ms. Saroja Savithri Paulraj, made this announcement yesterday (July 14) during a media briefing held at the Department of Government Information.

A provision of Rs. 1,000 million has been allocated through the 2025 Budget to provide a monthly allowance of Rs. 5,000 for children in institutional care and guardianship, as well as for street children. Accordingly, this program will commence today, utilizing the allocated funds.

Of the Rs. 5,000 cost-of-living allowance, Rs. 3,000 will be provided through the National Savings Bank to the development center or guardian responsible for the child, to cover educational, health, and other welfare expenses. The remaining Rs. 2,000 will be deposited monthly into a savings account in the child’s name at the National Savings Bank for their future development.

Further commenting, the Minister stated that on July 15, 2025, accounts will be opened for 9,191 children residing in 356 child development centers across the country.