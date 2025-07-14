Sri Lanka to roll out nationwide digital traffic fine payments via GovPay by September 2025
Sri Lanka is set to launch a comprehensive Online Traffic Fine Payment System through the GovPay platform starting September 2025, enabling motorists to conveniently pay spot fines issued by Sri Lanka Police via digital means.
This was announced by Harsha Purasinghe, a board member of the Information and Communication Technology Agency (ICTA), during a media briefing in Colombo.
The system, which allows for real-time traffic fine issuance and payment, has already been piloted in selected police divisions since April 2025, processing 461 digital transactions and collecting over Rs. 739,500 in fines.
Following its success, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the project, and ICTA aims to begin its island-wide rollout this month, starting with police stations in the Western and Southern Provinces under the first phase.
The new system is integrated with GovPay, a digital payment platform launched on February 7, 2025, which has rapidly scaled across the public sector.
As of July 14, 2025, GovPay has:
- Onboarded over 50 government organisations
- Enabled around 700 active government services to be paid digitally
- Processed 7,024 transactions
- Collected Rs. 65.62 million in government revenue
Deputy Minister of Digital Economy Eranga Weeraratne highlighted that GovPay’s rapid expansion reflects Sri Lanka’s commitment to building a cashless society. “Reaching 50 organisations islandwide is not just a milestone, it’s a clear signal that GovPay is leading Sri Lanka’s national drive toward building a cashless society,” he said. “By digitizing government payments, we are making public services more accessible and efficient, while also empowering every citizen to participate more actively in the country’s economy.”
Dr. Hans Wijesuriya, Chief Advisor to the President on the Digital Economy and Chairperson of ICTA, emphasized GovPay’s potential, stating, “GovPay represents a pivotal step in Sri Lanka’s journey toward a fully digitized economy. It’s a highly scalable platform, and we are confident that the 50+ organisations connected will grow exponentially, leading to an accessible and trusted digital ecosystem of nationwide scale.”
According to Harsha Purasinghe, the ICTA is committed to fast-tracking the project to ensure nationwide connectivity of all police stations by September 2025, allowing for efficient, local payment of fines and promoting transparency and financial inclusion.
