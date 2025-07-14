Former Wennappuwa ASP gets 14-year sentence for bribe

Posted by Editor on July 14, 2025 - 2:42 pm

Colombo High Court Judge Mahesh Weeraman has sentenced Jayathilaka Bandara, the former Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Wennappuwa, to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for accepting a bribe of Rs. 30,000 from the owner of a massage center in exchange for allowing it to operate without interference.

The judge also ordered the recovery of the Rs. 30,000 taken as a bribe.

The verdict relates to an offense committed seven years ago while the accused was serving as ASP in Wennappuwa and actively involved in law enforcement duties. The court found that the prosecution had proven the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

In addition to the prison sentence, the judge imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 on the convicted officer.

According to the charges, on or around February 8, 2018, the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 40,000 from the female owner of an Ayurvedic massage center in Wennappuwa, promising her trouble-free operation of the business. He later accepted Rs. 30,000 of the amount demanded.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) filed the case under six separate charges.

During the trial, it was revealed that Bandara, while acting in his official capacity, had initially demanded Rs. 40,000 but settled for Rs. 30,000.

Following a complaint by the business owner to CIABOC, he was arrested during a sting operation while receiving the bribe.

In delivering the verdict, the High Court judge noted that the prosecution had proven all charges beyond reasonable doubt.

As such, the sentence includes rigorous imprisonment and fines, with the possibility of additional imprisonment if the fines are not paid.