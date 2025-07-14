Rajitha seeks anticipatory bail ahead of CIABOC arrest

Former Minister Rajitha Senaratne has submitted an anticipatory bail application to the Colombo Magistrate’s Court, seeking release on bail prior to being taken into custody by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

After considering the petition, Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali Jayatunga issued notice to CIABOC, instructing the commission to present its submissions to the court on July 18, 2025.